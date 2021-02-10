Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Bust Springsteen For DWI At Sandy Hook
News

TRAGEDY: Oradell Boy, 11, Critically Injured In Sledding Accident At Park In Paramus

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Van Saun Park
Van Saun Park Photo Credit: Bergen County Winter Wonderland

UPDATE: An 11-year-old Oradell boy reportedly was clinging to life after he struck a tree head first while sledding down a hill in Paramus.

The boy was injured near the ice-skating rink at Van Saun Park Monday afternoon, authorities said.

He was taken by Paramus Emergency Medical Services to Hackensack University Medical Center, where a family friend said he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

NOTE: No further information was available out of respect for the family's privacy. Previous information supplied by authorities indicated that the boy was conscious and alert when taken to the hospital.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.