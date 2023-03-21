TRAGEDY: Muslim Fair Lawn Man Chokes To Death Before Beginning Of Ramadan

A Muslim man from Fair Lawn died the day before the beginning of Ramadan when he choked on some food, authorities confirmed.

What the 54-year-old victim choked couldn't immediately be determined by responders called to a 20th Street home shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified and the county Medical Examiner was requested.

Ramadan begins on Wednesday, March 22, and continues through April 21, ending in the celebratory Eid al-Fitr.

Fasting is a critical component part of the observance. Muslims who've reached the age of puberty and are physically able to do so fast from dawn until sunset. In addition to abstaining from food and liquids, they must avoid various thoughts and activities.

The fast is broken in the evening with iftār, a meal often celebrated with friends and family, and a prayer.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos.

