Tragedy Avoided When Ridgewood Police Convince Troubled Man To Drop Knife

Jerry DeMarco
Heights Road, Ridgewood
Heights Road, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

HEROES: A troubled Ridgewood man pulled a knife Thursday morning on village police, who avoided a possible standoff when they convinced him to drop it, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a man having a mental health emergency at a Heights Road garden apartment complex found him “very agitated,” Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

Resisting their initial suggestions that he go to a hospital, the man went to a bedroom, returned with a knife and threatened to harm himself and them, Lutchke said.

The officers – using extensive training in de-escalation techniques and mental health awareness – convinced him to go quietly without injury to anyone, the chief said.

Neither a SWAT team nor negotiating unit was needed.

The man was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

