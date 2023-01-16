TRAFFIC ALERT: Water Main Break Closes Major Roadway Near Route 3

A 12-inch water main break temporarily closed a major thoroughfare near Route 3 in Clifton.

"Customers in the immediate area may experience low pressure [and] discolored or no water while repairs are made," Bryan Frierson of the Passaic Valley Water Commission said shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

"Nutley residents near the Clifton border may also be affected," he noted, adding that commuters should find alternate routes.

Frierson didn't say when they expect repairs will be completed.

"Thank you for your patience as we work quickly and safely to remediate the issue," he wrote in a release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.