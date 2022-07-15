TRADING UP? Brazen Thief Tries To Steal Luxury Mercedes While Owner Fuels Up On Route 4

A driver who ducked into a Route 4 Dunkin Donuts while gassing up nearly lost his luxury SUV to a brazen thief who took his wallet and $500 in cash, authorities said.

The victim was fueling up his Mercedes G-Class wagon at the BP station on the westbound highway when the thief arrived in a Mercedes sedan reported stolen out of Toms River around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The bandit snuck into the G-wagon apparently assuming he'd drive off with it but wound up snatching a bag that had the wallet and cash in it from the vehicle, the lieutenant said.

For those interested: The MSRP for a new Mercedes G-wagon starts at $133,000.

The victim told police he thought he saw a gun in the thief's waistband as he returned to the coupe that he'd arrived in (MSRP: $38,800), which sped off.

