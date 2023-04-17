Contact Us
Tractor-Trailer Topples Street Light At Busy Fort Lee Intersection

Jerry DeMarco
No injuries were reported in the Monday morning mishap in Fort Lee.
A tractor-trailer driver took down a streetlight at a busy Fort Lee intersection near the George Washington Bridge on Monday.

No injuries were reported in the morning mishap.

The driver was headed east on Main Street and tried to make a right onto tiny John Street in front of Violet's Florist around 7:30 a.m. April 17.

That's when things went wrong.

ABC Towing removed the rig amid jammed traffic.

Fort Lee police were investigating.

Greg Makroulakis of ABC Towing took the photos and contributed to this story.

