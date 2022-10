Route 46 traffic headed toward the George Washington Bridge got sludgy after a load of marble shifted on the back of a tractor-trailer.

Fort Lee police summoned ABC Towing after the improperly-attached straps holding the load cut through the slabs shortly before 5 p.m.

Traffic was down to a single lane passing the Dunkin Donuts and Wendy's as heavy-duty wreckers righted the load.

No injuries were reported.

