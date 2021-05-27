Contact Us
News

Tractor-Trailer Hits Police Car, Injures Officer On Notorious Stretch Of Route 287

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Oakland PD
Oakland PD

UPDATE: An Oakland police officer directing traffic following a tractor-trailer crash on a notorious stretch of Route 287 was injured when another rig struck his cruiser before dawn Thursday, State Police said.

The officer was directing traffic after a tractor-trailer had jack-knifed in the northbound lanes near Exit 58 shortly before 12:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele said.

As he did, another rig came barreling down the highway and struck his 2018 Ford Explorer, Peele said.

The impact blew out the windows of the vehicle and injured the officer, who responders said sustained several cuts.

Both he and the driver were treated at area hospitals before being released, Peele said.

Any charges or summonses are pending the results of an investigation, the sergeant said Thursday morning.

It was another in a series of non-stop tractor-trailer crashes that have plagued that stretch of highway for years, bringing pleas for relief from area residents who fear someone has to die before state authorities examine and consider rectifying the situation.

