News

Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Thruway Near State Line

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters from Mahwah and Tuxedo were among the mutual responders. Photo Credit: John Kiene for DAILY VOICE

A fully involved tractor-trailer fire temporarily closed the southbound New York State Thruway near the Bergen County border Monday night.

Firefighters from Mahwah and Tuxedo brought tankers to assist their Hillburn colleagues in dousing the blaze, which responders said came dangerously close to overhead power lines.

An Orange and Rockland Utilities crew was summoned, they said.

Southbound New York State Thruway (Route 287) in Hillburn.

John Kiene for DAILY VOICE

No injuries were reported.

The contents of the trailer weren't immediately known.

John Kiene for DAILY VOICE

