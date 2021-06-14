Tractor-Trailer Fire Closes Thruway Near State Line

A fully involved tractor-trailer fire temporarily closed the southbound New York State Thruway near the Bergen County border Monday night.

Firefighters from Mahwah and Tuxedo brought tankers to assist their Hillburn colleagues in dousing the blaze, which responders said came dangerously close to overhead power lines.

An Orange and Rockland Utilities crew was summoned, they said.

Southbound New York State Thruway (Route 287) in Hillburn. John Kiene for DAILY VOICE

No injuries were reported.

The contents of the trailer weren't immediately known.

