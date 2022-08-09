Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Dead In Rig On Route 95

A tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his cab on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge, responders said.

No foul play was immediately suspected.

The rig had been parked on the shoulder of southbound Route 95 at mile marker 121.3 just past the Route 4 overpass in Fort Lee headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike/Route 80 split on Thursday morning, Sept. 8.

New Jersey State Police were investigating, assisted by the state Department of Transportation and a medical examiner.

