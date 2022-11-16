Tractor-Trailer Crash Temporarily Closes Route 17 Stretch

A noontime collision involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed a stretch of Route 17 on Wednesday.

One injury was reported, though it wasn't immediately clear how serious, following the Nov. 16 crash on the northbound highway in Rochelle Park.

The rear passenger side tire of a Volvo sedan that collided with the rig was sheared off.

Route 17 North was closed at Woodland Avenue so the wreckage could be cleared and borough police could investigate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.