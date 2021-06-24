Tractor-Trailer Bound For Amazon Plant Creams One Car, Damages Others In South Hackensack

A tractor-trailer hit three vehicles, severely damaging one of them, in South Hackensack late Wednesday, authorities said.The driver of the Crystal Freight rig out of Loveland, Ohio was headed to an Amazon facility in Teterboro when he turned down the wrong street shortly before 11 p.m., Detective Capt. Robert Chinchar said.

The 18-wheeler stuck and dragged a 2019 Toyota Camry that, in turn, hit a 2013 Nissan Rogue and 2000 Toyota Avalon, Chinchar said.The Camry sustained significant damage and was removed by Tummino’s Towing, the captain said.The other two vehicles sustained minor damage, he said.

No summonses were immediately issued, Chinchar said. An investigation was continuing.******

