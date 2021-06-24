Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NYC Passenger Seriously Injured When Police Pursuit Ends In Route 21 Crash
News

Tractor-Trailer Bound For Amazon Plant Creams One Car, Damages Others In South Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tuve Lane, South Hackensack
Tuve Lane, South Hackensack Photo Credit: Ian Hoff

A tractor-trailer hit three vehicles, severely damaging one of them, in South Hackensack late Wednesday, authorities said.The driver of the Crystal Freight rig out of Loveland, Ohio was headed to an Amazon facility in Teterboro when he turned down the wrong street shortly before 11 p.m., Detective Capt. Robert Chinchar said.

The 18-wheeler stuck and dragged a 2019 Toyota Camry that, in turn, hit a 2013 Nissan Rogue and 2000 Toyota Avalon, Chinchar said.The Camry sustained significant damage and was removed by Tummino’s Towing, the captain said.The other two vehicles sustained minor damage, he said.

No summonses were immediately issued, Chinchar said. An investigation was continuing.******

ALSO SEE: South Hackensack Pedestrian Struck In Hackensack Gets Ticket

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.