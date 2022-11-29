Contact Us
Tractor Goes Up In Flames On Route 287

Jerry DeMarco
The tractor went up in flames on the southbound side of Route 287 in Mahwah.
The tractor went up in flames on the southbound side of Route 287 in Mahwah. Photo Credit: Steven Morey for DAILY VOICE

A driver bailed out before his tractor went up in flames Tuesday afternoon on Route 287, responders said.

Local police and then firefighters found the trailer-less rig fully involved at mile marker 65.3 on the highway's southbound side in Mahwah shortly after 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Mahwah's finest quickly doused the flames.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

