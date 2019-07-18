Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Feds: Edgewater Man Collected $1.7M In Fake Insurance Claims To Courier Companies
News

Toys R Us Opening Paramus Store As Part Of Comeback: Report

Paul Milo
Toys R Us is trying for a comeback
Toys R Us is trying for a comeback Photo Credit: Toys R Us

Toys R Us is slowly coming back to life after closing all its stores a year ago, opening two new locations -- including one in New Jersey’s shopping mecca, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

The chain, which was previously based in Wayne, has announced plans to open a location in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus. Another store will be opened in Houston.

The stores will be different from the Toys R Us stores so fondly remembered by generations of shoppers. Instead of spacious locations filled with aisles stuffed with merchandise, the new stores will be smaller and will feature interactive displays and event spaces, according to the brand’s new owners, Tru Kids Brands.

Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with an electronics store chain, b8ta, for the new venture.

A dominant force in the toy market for several decades, Toys R Us began to face problems beginning with a leveraged buyout in 2005.

By 2017, when the chain declared bankruptcy, it had nearly $8 billion in debt versus just $6.6 billion in assets.

