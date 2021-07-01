TORNADO: Warnings Issued In New Jersey, Pennsylvania, National Weather Service Says

Heads were spinning in parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Thursday after a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

The tornado warning included Burlington and Mercer counties was later expanded to parts of Monmouth County, the NWS said.

At one point, the tornado warning included Fairless Hills and Levittown in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

There were no confirmed reports of any tornado touching down, major damage or injuries. However, initial NWS warnings included penny-sized hail, heavy rain and strong winds.

In New Jersey, the weather service advised residents of Trenton, Hamilton Square, White Horse, Yardville and Bordentown to take shelter

The extended warning -- which continued until at least 6 p.m. -- later included Allentown, Shrewsbury, Roosevelt and Clarksburg, the NWS said on Twitter.

Millhurst, Smithburg and Pleasant Grove also were shown at the far end of the NWS tornado warning track map. (shown above)

Shortly after 7 p.m., there were reports of rainfall of more than 2 inches flooding roads in Ocean County, west of the Garden State Parkway.

A 7:15 p.m. the NWS warning moved into northern Ohio and included the possibility of hail the size of quarters.

Earlier NWS tornado warnings included Washington, D.C., Maryland and Delaware.

