Top-Tier Lottery Scratch-Offs Sold At These 12 North Jersey Retailers

Several North Jersey retailers sold top-tier New Jersey Lottery scratch-off tickets.
Players claimed more than $101.9 million in prizes last month.
Below is a listing of the top prizes over $10,000 won for the month, sold at a dozen retailers in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Essex counties.
BERGEN COUNTY:
- Harrington News, Harrington Park: $250,000 Crossword
- Quick Mart, Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah: $20,000 Crossword
- Xtra-Tel, Fairview: $10,000 Bonus
ESSEX COUNTY:
- Crosstown Liquors, Newark: $100,000 Bingo Bonus Square
- QuickChek, Springfield Avenue, Maplewood: $200,000 Diamonds and Dollars
HUDSON COUNTY:
- Extra Grocery and Deli, Kearny: $200,000 Lucky Times 20
- J&L $.99 Cents and Up, Jersey City: $20,000 Quick $50s
- Prime Corner, Hoboken: $20,000 Crossword
MORRIS COUNTY:
- 7-Eleven, Route 46, Rockaway: $200,000 Lady Luck Bonus
PASSAIC COUNTY:
- Dave's Variety, Clifton: $20,000 Crossword
- The Greeting Place, Clifton: $10,000 Bonus
SUSSEX COUNTY:
- 7-Eleven, Pine Cone Lane, Sparta: $20,000 Summer Lucky Times 10
