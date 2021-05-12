Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson Masseuse Sexually Assaults 2nd Bergen County Client, Prosecutor Says
News

Toms River Teen Impaled By Javelin

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Fans at a track-and-field meet this week at Donovan Catholic High School. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Donovan Catholic H.S.
Students participating in a track-and-field meet this week at Donovan Catholic High School. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Donovan Catholic High School

A teenager from the Jersey Shore was hospitalized after being impaled by a javelin at a track-and-field event, authorities said. 

Firefighters in Toms River were called to cut the javelin without vibration before taking the victim to the hospital, initial reports said. 

It was unclear whether the boy was a student observer or an athlete participating in the event.

The incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. in an open field outside Donovan Catholic High School at 711 Hooper Ave., Toms River police said.

A spokeswoman for the Toms River Police Department told NJ Advance Media that the 16-year-old boy is from Pine Beach. 

The javelin was impaled several inches into his right thigh; but there was no visible bleeding, and the victim was conscious and talking to first-responders, she told NJ.com

His condition at Jersey Shore Univeristy Medical Center in Neptune had not been released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.