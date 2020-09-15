Toms River Ice Hockey Captain Aidan Inteso Dies, 18

Former Toms River ice hockey captain Aidan Inteso died on Sunday. He was 18 years old.

Aidan was a four-year varsity defenseman and served as the team's assistant captain as a junior, and captain as a senior.

He earned the "Warrior Award" as a junior and "Student Athlete" award as a senior.

The Toms River South-East Varsity Ice Hockey team mourned his death in a Facebook post.

It’s with deep sadness that we announce the untimely passing of last season’s Team Captain Aidan Inteso. Aidan embodied... Posted by Toms River South-East Varsity Ice Hockey on Monday, September 14, 2020

Dozens of people expressed condolences.

Rick Dispoto remembered Aidan as "one of the greatest, in character, academics, athletics and childhood."

Others noted his kindness, natural leadership skills and work ethic.

The cause of death was not immediately known. Services had not been made public.

