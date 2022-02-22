Tom Holland Makes Surprise Visit To North Jersey Theater For ‘Uncharted’ Screening

English actor Tom Holland left fans starstruck after making a surprise visit to a North Jersey theater for a screening of his new film, ‘Uncharted.’

The 25-year-old Spider-Man and Avengers actor stopped by the Cinema Lab Theater at the Village at SOPAC (South Orange Performing Arts Center) for a private viewing on Saturday, according to a post from the theater’s Instagram page.

“We're so excited to have @tomholland2013 here at our #UnchartedMovie event,” reads the post, which included a video snippet of Holland being introduced by the film’s director, Ruben Fleischer.

“Ruben and I have been working on this film for a couple years,” Holland says in the video, which had garnered nearly 9,000 views.

“We made this film against all the odds, you know, we were the first film up and running during this pandemic, and it was a real uphill battle, but we did it. We put our heart and soul into it, so we’re both incredibly proud of the final product.”

Uncharted was released in the US on Friday, Feb. 18 and had made more than $139 globally as of Tuesday, Gamespot reports.

