Toll Evader: Electronic Panel Hid License Plate At Holland Tunnel, Port Authority Police Say

What had been considered a rarity until recently was discovered for the second time in a week by Port Authority police at the Holland Tunnel.

An observant officer spotted a Ford Taurus with no front license plate and a black panel that slid up to cover the rear tag as it approached a cashless toll booth shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5.

Bryant Bishop, 52, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody and charged with theft of services, tampering with public records or information and possession of burglary tools.

Bishop, formerly of Teaneck, was turned over to Jersey City police after two active warrants were found.

Last week, Port Authority police arrested a Bronx driver with a similar device.

SEE: High-Tech Toll Evader Nabbed By Port Authority PD

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.