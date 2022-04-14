TikTok Rolls Out New Profile Views Feature

After months of hearsay circulating on the app, TikTok has rolled out a new feature that allows users to see who viewed their profile.

Don't panic yet, though: Both users have to have the featured turned on in order to see and be seen.

Head to settings, privacy, and then scroll all the way down to profile views.

The app apparently wrote the feature early this year, but it only began popping up for most users this week. So far, it's been getting mixed reviews.

“I just want to stalk people in peace,” one TikTok user told Daily Voice.

"Why would anyone want to opt in?" another wrote on Twitter.

If you want to test it out, Daily Voice has turned on the feature. Come spy on us, we won't say a word.

