TikTok 'Devious Licks' Challenge Wreaks Havoc In NJ Schools

Schools across New Jersey are cracking down on a TikTok challenge called "devious licks."

The trend has students filming themselves stealing, vandalizing and showing items taken from their schools -- typically school bathrooms.

The challenge has resulted in dozens of arrests across the US, and school officials across New Jersey say they have no qualms with doing the same.

An East Brunswick student stole a water fountain from the boys locker room and posted it to TikTok, while another said he saw a group of students tearing the soap dispenser from the wall, TapInto reports.

District Superintendent Dr. Victor Valeski told the outlet that the challenge has caused an "unnecessary burden, both in human resources to oversee and protect our facilities and fiscal resources to repair facilities and replace damaged equipment."

Valeski warned that families of students who are caught partaking in the viral challenge might have to cough up the funds to cover the damage.

Point Pleasant Borough High School officials in an email to parents said any students caught damaging or stealing from school property will face the consequences, which could include criminal charges.

The challenge destroyed a bathroom in a K-8 school in Haledon, NorthJersey.com reports.

A TikTok spokesperson told Insider that the app doesn't tolerate or promote criminal activities.

"We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior," the spokesperson said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.