Thunderbirds, Blue Angels Take Flight Over NJ (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

A formation of U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut to salute first responders on the coronavirus frontlines Tuesday.

** Have footage? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com **

The New York flyover began at the George Washington around noon and last for 40 minutes. The path was across all five New York City boroughs, Newark, Long Island, White Plains, NY and Stamford, CT.

The Trenton and Philadelphia flyover began at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst at approximately 1:45 p.m. The path was over Trenton, a large part of the metro Philadelphia area and ended over Wilmington, DE at 2:15 p.m.

Flight path for Trenton and PA flyover. Air Show

Flight path for Newark and New York City flyover. Air Show

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.