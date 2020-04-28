Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels Take Flight Over NJ (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Cecilia Levine
The view from Hackensack: Thunderbirds and Blue Angles fly over NJ, CT, NY and PA in honor of healthcare workers on the frontlines of coronavirus. Photo Credit: John Pasquale
Blue Angels over New Jersey Photo Credit: Tony Greco
Thunderbirds and Blue Angels take flight over Hoboken (courtesy of @_littlemissfoodie via Instagram)
Thunderbirds and Blue Angels take flight over Hoboken (courtesy of @_littlemissfoodie via Instagram) Video Credit: @_littlemissfoodie via Instagram
Rachael Marton captures the show from Hackensack
Rachael Marton captures the show from Hackensack Video Credit: Rachael Marton
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over NJ in salute of first responders on the frontlines of coronavirus. Video captured from Moonachie.
Thunderbirds, Blue Angels fly over NJ in salute of first responders on the frontlines of coronavirus. Video captured from Moonachie. Video Credit: John Clark
The Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honor those on the frontline of COVID-19 with a formation flight over New York City and New Jersey.
The Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, honor those on the frontline of COVID-19 with a formation flight over New York City and New Jersey. Video Credit: Eyewitness News ABC7NY
Over MetLife Stadium Photo Credit: Scott David

A formation of U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut to salute first responders on the coronavirus frontlines Tuesday.

** Have footage? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com **

The New York flyover began at the George Washington around noon and last for 40 minutes. The path was across all five New York City boroughs, Newark, Long Island, White Plains, NY and Stamford, CT.

The Trenton and Philadelphia flyover began at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst at approximately 1:45 p.m. The path was over Trenton, a large part of the metro Philadelphia area and ended over Wilmington, DE at 2:15 p.m.

Flight path for Trenton and PA flyover.

Air Show

Flight path for Newark and New York City flyover.

Air Show

