THROW 'EM BACK: Fishing Rule Bans Trophy Stripers In New Jersey

Tighter statewide regulations for striped bass fishing will soon be approved by the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council.

The new standards will change the slot limit to one fish between 28 and 38 inches long per trip for anglers.

Starting May 15, the state will make 27,000 bonus permits available to allow one extra striped bass between 24 and 28 inches long, as per the popular striped bass bonus permit program.

Regulations that would allow the issuing of a small number of trophy permits for fish longer than 43 inches were rejected.

The decision was prompted by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's discovery that striped bass along the Atlantic Coast are being overfished. The commission regulates a multitude of fish populations between Maine and Florida.

Officials are working toward an 18 percent reduction of coast-wide fish removals.

However, the state’s new rules have yet to be officially approved by the ASMFC, and if they are rejected, the state will be forced to adopt the coast-wide regulation.

The ASMFC is expected to make a final decision Friday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.