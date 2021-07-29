Contact Us
Breaking News: Runaway Pickup With Kids Inside Slams Into Bergen County Restaurant
News

Three Young Kids Found During Paterson Drug Raid, 1,756 Heroin Bags Seized

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police raided an apartment in the Spruce Street house at the far right in this photo.
Paterson police raided an apartment in the Spruce Street house at the far right in this photo. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: Paterson PD

Three young children were found in a Paterson apartment where drugs were being sold, authorities said.

Detectives seized 1,756 bags of heroin during a raid of the Spruce Street home in the shadow of a Route 80 overpass, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Complaints from citizens about open-air drug dealing off the corner of Spruce and Grand streets brought the investigators, he said.

They found the youngsters -- all girls, ages 2, 6 and 10 -- "in the apartment with an uncle during the raid," the director said.

Edwardo Lafrank, 36, was charged with possession of the heroin for sale, among other counts. Jordani Ruiz, 24, was charged with having the cocaine for sale.

Two buyers -- a 33-year-old man from Newton and a 32-year-old woman from Nutley -- were also arrested with cocaine and heroin, respectively, Speziale said.

The girls were released to their grandmother and state child protection authorities were notified.

