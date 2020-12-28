Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Three Winning Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Sold In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Three third-tier prizewinning tickets from the Dec. 26 Powerball drawing were sold in New Jersey.

All three tickets win the $50,000 third tier prize.

They were sold at the following locations.

  • Camden County: Shop Rite #531, 116 Walker Ave., West Berlin
  • Hudson County: Union Deli & Grocery, 1516 Kennedy Blvd., Union City
  • Passaic County: Jackpocket/Utopia Deli, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt

The winning numbers were: 10, 24, 27, 35, and 53. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Multiplier number was 02. 

More than 37,700 New Jersey players took home an estimated $191,743 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. 

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $363 million for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, at 10:59 p.m.

