Three Teens, 20-Year-Old Wounded In Shooting At Notorious Paterson Street Corner

Three teenagers and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting at one of Paterson’s most dangerous street corners, authorities confirmed.

Shots rang out at Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.

Responding officers found one victim, 17, who was brought by ambulance to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, they said.

Three other victims – one 17, another 18 and the third 20, all male – got to the hospital via private vehicles.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening.

Valdes and Ribeiro didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

