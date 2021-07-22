Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Breaking News: Trucker Killed In Clifton Industrial Accident
News

Three Guns, 980 Heroin Folds Seized, Trio Busted At Paterson Daylight Drug Market

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
315 Park Avenue, Paterson
315 Park Avenue, Paterson Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Paterson police seized 980 heroin folds and three guns while arresting three young men after crashing an open-air drug market.

Narcotics Division detectives swept in following complaints from citizens about dealing outside the Park Avenue apartment building off East 22nd Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

In addition to the smack, they recovered three 9mm handguns -- a Smith & Wesson Shield and Highpoint, each loaded with nine rounds -- and a Glock 19 loaded with 15 rounds, Speziale said.

They also seized $775 in proceeds, he said.

Arrested for drug and weapons offenses were Nefer Martinez, 20, Antonio Cox, 18, and a juvenile, the director said.

