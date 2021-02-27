Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Three Extricated From Minivan, Nine Injured In Palisades Interstate Parkway Pileup
Jerry DeMarco
Palisades Interstate Parkway Police
Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Photo Credit: PIP police

UPDATE: Three occupants were extricated by police and five victims in all were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash that closed the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway on Saturday for nearly an hour and a half, authorities said.

Involved in the 12:30 p.m. crash at Exit 4 on the parkway's northbound side in Alpine were a 2008 Chrysler minivan, a 2013 BMW X5 SUV and a 2013 Toyota coupe, PIP Police Sgt. 1st Class Raymond E. Walter said.

Nine occupants in all required medical attention after Parkway police extricated three trapped victims from the minivan, Walter said.

Five victims were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the sergeant said. Four others complained of pain but refused medical attention, he said.

Summonses or charges were pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the cause.

Assisting were New York State Police from the Haverstraw barracks, Alpine firefighters, the Closter Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Corps, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center paramedics and the Harrington Park Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Walter said.

