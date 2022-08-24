Three Englewood Car Wash Workers Struck By Vehicle, Seriously Injured

Three employees of an Englewood car wash were seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle exiting the lot, authorities said.

Police Chief Thomas Greeley confirmed the 1:30 p.m. incident at the Englewood Car Wash on East Sheffield Avenue near the Sheffield Gardens apartment complex.

Initial details were sketchy, although responders said one of the victims suffered severe head trauma.

The driver was uninjured and remained at the scene, the chief said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded given the severity of injuries.

