Thousands Of Bestar Wall Beds Recalled Over ‘Crushing Hazards:' Report

Hundreds of thousands of wall beds have been recalled over concerns they could detach and cause serious injuries.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled some 129,000 Bestar Wall Beds over concerns of “serious impact and crushing hazards,” the organization said on Thursday, April 7. The beds have the potential to detach, fall and injure people, the CPSC said.

One 79-year-old woman actually died after a Bestar Wall Bed fell on her and injured her spine in July 2018, the organization said. Since that incident, Bestar has received 60 additional reports of the bed injuring people after falling off the wall.

"This recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds," the CPSC said. The beds were commonly sold by Wayfair, Costco, Cymax and Amazon between June 2014 and March 2022.

Bestar is working on contacting consumers directly and will reimburse reinstallation costs, the CPSC said. In the meantime, anyone who has purchased the bed should stop using it immediately and contact the site from which they purchased the item. Consumers are also entitled to a free inspection if they believe their bed needs to be reinstalled.

