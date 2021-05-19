THIS YOURS? Police Nab Route 46 Motel Guest With Stolen Safe, Plus Rifle Mags, Heroin Bags

A man seen dumping a stolen safe into a trash bin at a Route 46 motel was caught with a trio of rifle magazines and various gun parts, South Hackensack police said.

Edward Austeri, 36, recently of Lodi, also had 200 bags of heroin in his pocket when police stopped him Tuesday at the Stage Coach Motel, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

Austeri -- who has an extensive, drug-related criminal history -- was staying at the Stage Coach with Michael Toney, 34, also recently of Lodi, Donatello said.

Police responded to the motel after Austeri was spotted dropping a huge box into a Dumpster, Donatello said.

Inside, it turned out, was a safe with its lock drilled out, he said.

Police went to Austeri's room and found Toney, along with several bags of heroin in plain view, the sergeant said.

With Toney's consent, they searched the room and found three fully-loaded .40-round rifle magazines and some other gun parts, including a speed loader and lower receiver, Donatello said.

They also found a drill that he said was still warm to the touch.

After arresting Toney, police waited for Austeri, who was taken into custody when he arrived.

Toney was charged with simple drug possession and released pending a hearing.

Austeri was charged with possession of drugs and prohibited ammunition and sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Wednesday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Police, meanwhile, were trying to determine where the safe came from and what may have been inside. Anyone who recognizes it is asked to contact South Hackensack police: (201) 440-0042.

Yours? SOUTH HACKENSACK PD

Anyone who recognizes the safe is asked to contact South Hackensack police (201) 440-0042.

