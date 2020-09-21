This Warren County Fire Company Celebrates First All-Female Interior Crew

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Firefighters Destinee Hartrum (left) and Stephanie Hartrum (right) recently graduated the Warren County Fire Academy joining Firefighter Deanna Harrington (center) as certified Washington Fire Department Station 83 firefighters.
Firefighters Destinee Hartrum (left) and Stephanie Hartrum (right) recently graduated the Warren County Fire Academy joining Firefighter Deanna Harrington (center) as certified Washington Fire Department Station 83 firefighters. Photo Credit: Washington Fire Department Station 83 via Facebook

A Warren County fire company is celebrating a milestone that marks the first of its kind: An all-female interior crew.

“Today, for the first time in Washington Fire Department’s history, we had an all female interior crew,” Washington Township Fire Department 83 wrote in a Facebook post.

The message was accompanied by a photo featuring newly certified Warren County Fire Academy graduates Destinee and Stephanie Hartrum alongside Firefighter Deanna Harrington.

“Congratulations to these women for their dedication leading to make this moment possible,” the post reads.

