This Warren County Fire Company Celebrates First All-Female Interior Crew

A Warren County fire company is celebrating a milestone that marks the first of its kind: An all-female interior crew.

“Today, for the first time in Washington Fire Department’s history, we had an all female interior crew,” Washington Township Fire Department 83 wrote in a Facebook post.

The message was accompanied by a photo featuring newly certified Warren County Fire Academy graduates Destinee and Stephanie Hartrum alongside Firefighter Deanna Harrington.

ALSO SEE: Phillipsburg Firefighters Battle Smoky Conditions In Weekend House Fire

“Congratulations to these women for their dedication leading to make this moment possible,” the post reads.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.