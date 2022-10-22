This NJ Town Has Special Parking Lot For Meeting 'Internet Weirdos'

Whether you're picking up an item you bought on Facebook Marketplace or heading out for a bike ride with someone you connected with online, officials in one New Jersey town have created a safe place for you to do so.

Surveillance cameras are running 24/7 and police officers are just a shout away at this parking lot in Mansfield Township.

"Don’t meet internet weirdos in some shady parking lot," Mansfield Township police said. "Instead, come to MTPD’s parking lot at 100 Port Murray Road Port Murray, NJ and make your exchanges here."

The lot was apparently donated by OfferUp, according to the sign on the premises.

People in the MTPD's Facebook comments thanked the township for making this particular lot safe, as they've used it in the past for just that. They're usually well-lit and spots with video cameras, and are marked official OfferUp MeetUp spots.

"OfferUp partners with local businesses and police stations to create Community MeetUp Spots," its website says. "They’re great places to meet someone to inspect items and complete sales."

