'This Is About Saving Lives': Bergen County Shutdown Starts Tuesday

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco in a tense press briefing Monday announced new, extreme orders to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area.

Malls and retailers with the exception of drug and food manufacturers were ordered closed by 11 p.m. Tuesday, Tedesco said in announcing a new executive order.

Groups of no more than four people, not including families, are banned from public outings until further notice, Tedesco said.

"This is about saving lives," Tedesco said. "If you want to put money over someone's life then shame on you.

"If I don't do something now, more people are gonna die."

Banks, grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and law firms with ongoing trials will remain open. Wholesale stores such as BJ's and Costco can only sell items sold in supermarkets, in a move modeled after Bergen County Blue Laws -- something residents are already familiar with.

No more than 50 people will be allowed in stores at a time, though Tedesco said a system for effecting this is still in the works.

Parks remain open for passive recreation, but no organized activity will be allowed.

Gas stations will be open as long as they adhere to guidelines put forth by the CDC, and auto repair shops may remain open as long as they're attached to gas stations, the county executive said.

"The restrictions I'm putting in place are to protect you, the people of Bergen County," Tedesco said. "The people that visit here, the people that work here."

New Jersey's first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility was expected to open at Bergen County Community College by Friday. Tedesco asked all health professionals who are interested in volunteering to email bcvolunteer@co.bergen.nj.us .

County government offices will close to the public Tuesday morning but operations will continue.

The executive order also mandates the following:

All construction activities will cease and all offices, malls, dance facilities, dental offices (other than for emergencies) will close immediately

No utility road work or road opening permits unless emergency situation

No utility meter readers that need to go into building

No roadway solicitation for charitable or other reasons even if previously granted a permit

Golf can remain open solely for golfers to walk. All clubhouses, restaurants, etc. related to golf course must close.

All schools across the state were closed indefinitely.

