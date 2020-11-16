Thieves Hit Bergenfield Woman With Car After Stealing PS5 During Facebook Marketplace Sale

A Bergenfield woman who thought she was selling a Play Station through Facebook Marketplace had it snatched from her by a group of thieves who clipped her with their car as they fled.

One of the thieves took the PS5 from the 29-year-old victim at the Dunkin Donuts on South Washington Avenue and got into a silver Dodge Charger with three other occupants shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Detective Lt. William Duran said.

The Charger then roared off, hitting the victim, he said.

She wasn't injured, the lieutenant said, adding that the car struck another vehicle on South Washington Avenue as it fled.

Duran asked that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has surveillance video or information that could help identify the vehicle or thieves contact the Bergenfield Police Department: (201) 387-4000.

Bergenfield police offer a safe exchange zone to complete transactions made online, the lieutenant noted.

Residents can come to the lobby of police headquarters at 198 North Washington Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Friday to meet a buyer or seller if they're making online transactions.

The safe exchange zone is a policing tool to help protect residents from becoming victims of scams, frauds or thefts. The “safe exchange” logo is displayed on the front and rear entrances of the Borough Hall.

