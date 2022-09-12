Thief Jailed After Jumping Into Hudson, Headbutting Edgewater Officer: Authorities (UPDATE)

A thief who jumped into the Hudson River while running from Edgewater police head-butted an officer when he was finally taken into custody, authorities said.

An officer responding to The Promenade apartments off River Road on a call of a theft of an apartment key from the guardhouse spotted Anthony M. Quinones Savino, 32, shortly after 6 a.m., Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.

Quinones bolted, ignoring commands to stop, the lieutenant said. He ran into the parking deck, then jumped a railing into the river, Tibus said.

Police summoned the borough, New Jersey State Police and North Hudson Regional Fire Department marine units, the NYPD Dive Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard.

They searched for nearly two hours Quinones emerged from the water.

A struggle ensued, with Quinones injuring one of the officers with a head butt.

The officer was treated for a facial injury at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

Quinones, meanwhile, was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest by flight and physical force, obstruction, burglary and theft.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail.

Police Chief Donald Martin thanked Edgewater firefighters, State Police, the NYPD, the NHRFD, the Coast Guard, the Edgewater Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Cliffside Park EMS.

