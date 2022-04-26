These Public NJ High Schools Are The Best In America, US News Says

A school isn't just a building. It's a home: A a place for children to foster self-confidence, learn social skills and explore their strengths.

Many factors go into what makes a great school, and US News has crunched that data to compile its latest ranking of the best public schools in America.

The Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, comes in at No. 23 on that list, and Union County Magnet School No. 49.

Here are the top public high schools in New Jersey, according to US News:

10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences (Scotch Plains)

9. Academy for Information Technology (Scotch Plains)

8. Bergen County Tech (Teterboro)

7. Biotechnology High School (Freehold)

6. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health (Woodbridge)

5. Dr. Ronald E. McNair (Jersey City)

4. High Technology High School (Lincroft)

3. Bergen County Academies (Hackensack)

2. Union County Magnet High School (Scotch Plains)

1. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies (Edison)

US News looked at data from 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college, the website says.

Click here for the complete list of best public high schools in New Jersey from US News.

