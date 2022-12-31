These Popular NJ Restaurants Closed In 2022

New Jerseyans will be entering a new year without some of their longtime favorite restaurants.

The establishments were more than just places to grab a bite. They were the go-to spot for every family occasion where patrons became close with the management and wait staff.

They provided a taste of childhood and comfort. There was an attachment there, and leaving them in 2022 was sad for some.

Here are some of the New Jersey restaurants that closed in 2022 that patrons will miss most:

Inkwell Coffee House, Long Branch

Brooklyn's Pizzeria, Edgewater

Ice Cream By Mike, Ridgewood

East, Teaneck

Voltacos, Ocean City

Tavolino, Wallington

Bischoff's, Teaneck

Bagel Bin, Bernardsville

Baumgart's, Englewood

Stop & Shop, Highland Park

Taco of the Town, Sussex

Nero's Italian Steakhouse, Caesar's Atlantic City

Cluck'n Crabs, Manahawkin

55 Main, Flemington

South Jersey Pretzel & Water Ice, Stratford

Ward's Pastry, Ocean City

Bon Chon, Jersey City

Red Lobster, Oakhurst

Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen, Asbury Park

