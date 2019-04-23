These North Jersey Towns Have State's Highest Property Taxes

The average property tax bill in New Jersey last year was $8,767, an increase of $77 from $8,690 in 2017.
Many towns, though, paid more than $10,000.
Millburn residents paid the most in the state ($24,308) with Alpine trailing in the second spot at ($21,299).
Here are the towns in North Jersey with the highest property tax bills in the state for 2018, according to a report by NJ.com.
- 26. Mendham, Morris County: $15,598
- 25. Chester, Morris County: $15,602
- 24. Maplewood, Essex County: $15,630
- 23. Livingston, Essex County: $15,933
- 22. North Caldwell, Essex County: $16,083
- 21. Glen Rock, Bergen County: $16,253
- 20. Ho--Ho-Kus, Bergen County: $16,273.
- 19. Cresskill, Bergen County: $16,722
- 18. Old Tappan, Bergen County: $16,726
- 17. Westfield, Union County: $16,914
- 16. Saddle River, Bergen County: $17,146
- 15. Franklin Lakes, Bergen County: $17,264
- 14. Haworth, Bergen County: $17, 780
- 13. Summit, Union County: $17,919
- 12. Ridgewood, Bergen County: $17,970
- 11. South Orange, Essex County: $18,354
- 10. Upper Saddle River, Bergen County: $18,421
- 9. Mendham Township, Morris County: $19,195
- 8. Montclair, Essex County: $19,370
- 7. Demarest, Bergen County: $19,797
- 6. Essex Fells, Essex County: $20,054
- 5. Glen Ridge, Essex County: $20,209
- 4. Mountain Lakes, Morris County: $20,471
- 3. Tenafly, Bergen County: Average property tax bill was $20,717, an $283 increase from 2017.
- 2. Alpine, Bergen County: $21,299
- 1. Millburn, Essex County: $24,308
