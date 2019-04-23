Contact Us
These North Jersey Towns Have State's Highest Property Taxes

Cecilia Levine
This Chester home is on the market for $1.33 million.
This Chester home is on the market for $1.33 million. Photo Credit: Zillow

The average property tax bill in New Jersey last year was $8,767, an increase of $77 from $8,690 in 2017.

Many towns, though, paid more than $10,000.

Millburn residents paid the most in the state ($24,308) with Alpine trailing in the second spot at ($21,299).

Here are the towns in North Jersey with the highest property tax bills in the state for 2018, according to a report by NJ.com.

  • 26. Mendham, Morris County:  $15,598
  • 25. Chester, Morris County: $15,602
  • 24. Maplewood, Essex County: $15,630
  • 23. Livingston, Essex County: $15,933
  • 22. North Caldwell, Essex County: $16,083
  • 21. Glen Rock, Bergen County: $16,253
  • 20. Ho--Ho-Kus, Bergen County: $16,273.
  • 19. Cresskill, Bergen County: $16,722
  • 18. Old Tappan, Bergen County: $16,726
  • 17. Westfield, Union County: $16,914
  • 16. Saddle River, Bergen County:  $17,146
  • 15. Franklin Lakes, Bergen County: $17,264
  • 14. Haworth, Bergen County: $17, 780
  • 13. Summit, Union County:  $17,919
  • 12. Ridgewood, Bergen County: $17,970
  • 11. South Orange, Essex County: $18,354
  • 10. Upper Saddle River, Bergen County: $18,421
  • 9. Mendham Township, Morris County: $19,195
  • 8. Montclair, Essex County: $19,370
  • 7. Demarest, Bergen County: $19,797
  • 6. Essex Fells, Essex County: $20,054
  • 5. Glen Ridge, Essex County: $20,209
  • 4. Mountain Lakes, Morris County: $20,471
  • 3. Tenafly, Bergen County: Average property tax bill was $20,717, an $283 increase from 2017.
  • 2. Alpine, Bergen County: $21,299
  • 1. Millburn, Essex County: $24,308

