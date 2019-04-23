These North Jersey Towns Have State's Highest Property Taxes

The average property tax bill in New Jersey last year was $8,767, an increase of $77 from $8,690 in 2017.

Many towns, though, paid more than $10,000.

Millburn residents paid the most in the state ($24,308) with Alpine trailing in the second spot at ($21,299).

Here are the towns in North Jersey with the highest property tax bills in the state for 2018, according to a report by NJ.com.

26. Mendham, Morris County: $15,598

25. Chester, Morris County: $15,602

24. Maplewood, Essex County: $15,630

23. Livingston, Essex County: $15,933

22. North Caldwell, Essex County: $16,083

21. Glen Rock, Bergen County: $16,253

20. Ho--Ho-Kus, Bergen County: $16,273.

19. Cresskill, Bergen County: $16,722

18. Old Tappan, Bergen County: $16,726

17. Westfield, Union County: $16,914

16. Saddle River, Bergen County: $17,146

15. Franklin Lakes, Bergen County: $17,264

14. Haworth, Bergen County: $17, 780

13. Summit, Union County: $17,919

12. Ridgewood, Bergen County: $17,970

11. South Orange, Essex County: $18,354

10. Upper Saddle River, Bergen County: $18,421

9. Mendham Township, Morris County: $19,195

8. Montclair, Essex County: $19,370

7. Demarest, Bergen County: $19,797

6. Essex Fells, Essex County: $20,054

5. Glen Ridge, Essex County: $20,209

4. Mountain Lakes, Morris County: $20,471

3. Tenafly, Bergen County: Average property tax bill was $20,717, an $283 increase from 2017.

2. Alpine, Bergen County: $21,299

1. Millburn, Essex County: $24,308

