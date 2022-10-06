These NJ Boardwalks Are Among Best In America: Travel Website

The very boardwalks that some New Jerseyans grew up going to have been named among the best in America.

Travel website TrendingTravel.org ranked 15 of the nation’s best boardwalks based on popularity, scenery, activity, and more — and three of them are located right here in the Garden State.

Keep scrolling to see which three made the cut:

Atlantic City: Renowned for its numerous casinos, restaurants, shopping centers, and length of more than four miles, the Atlantic City boardwalk has certainly earned a place on the list. It’s also right next to some of the best spots to post up at the beach and soak up the sun.

Seaside Heights: Boasting just over two miles of scenic coastline, the Seaside Heights boardwalk is perhaps most famous for its proximity to the Casino Pier amusement park. Its countless stores, restaurants, and events also make it the perfect destination for a family-friendly summer getaway.

Wildwoods Boardwalk: Spanning nearly 40 blocks, the Wildwoods boardwalk provides a shuttle service for visitors’ convenience while serving up a little piece of history with its souvenir shops, museums, and other attractions, dating all the way back to the 1890s.

Curious to see which other spots earned a coveted spot on the list? Click here for more from TrendingTravel.org.

