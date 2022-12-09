These New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In America

New Jersey boasts one of the highest college graduation rates in America, and with top-rated small and large, public and private universities, it's no surprise since there seems to be a school to fit every sort of student— 30 of which have ranked among the top 1,500 on the US News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges.

Princeton was the highest ranking overall in both the state and the country. The first place status has it outranking MIT, Harvard, Stafford, Yale — the latter three of which tied— the University of Chicago, and the University of Pennsylvania— which tied with John Hopkins University.

Here are the top nine best colleges in New Jersey which also ranked among the top 250 in the country:

Princeton University

Rutgers University- New Brunswick

Stevens Institute of Technology

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Rutgers University- Newark

Rutgers University- Camden

Seton Hall University

Montclair State University

Stockton University

US News uses a 17-point methodology to rank the schools. You can read more about it here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.