These Jersey Shore Towns Cancelled July 4th Fireworks Shows

Several Jersey Shore towns have already cancelled Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Officials in Bradley Beach were the latest to do so, postponing the July 3 show to a later date.

Asbury Park officials were among the first to announce a cancellation, citing lack of social distancing enforcement.

Then came Sea Bright.

“Sea Bright remains committed to returning to our 4th of July Fireworks Tradition in 2022,” said Sea Bright Council President Marc Leckstein on Facebook. “For logistical reasons it was just impossible to make them happen this year."

Long Branch officials postponed their July 4 show,

If you're looking for a fireworks show, stop by Point Pleasant Beach onJuly 4 on Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, 300 Ocean Ave., beginning around sundown and it wind permitting.

