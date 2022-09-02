These Are The Wealthiest Counties In NJ, Study Says

Somerset, Morris and Bergen counties rank among the wealthiest in the Garden State, according to a new study.

The recent study from SmartAsset assessed wealth in U.S. counties by comparing them across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, median home value and per capita income.

Somerset County's per capital investment income averaged $18,409. Its median home value averaged $510,305 And its per capita income averaged $112,825.

Morris County's per capital investment income averaged $18,676 its median home value averaged $556,843 and its per capita income averaged $102,227

Bergen County's per capita investment income averaged '$18,852, its median home value averaged $554,875 and its per capita income averaged $91,972

The rest of the top 10 ranked as follows:

4 Hunterdon, $12,778... .$490,393.... $95,088

5 Monmouth, $15,943... $515,167..... $86,091

6 Essex,....... $25,532... $463,534...... $70,497

7 Union, .......$17,274.. ..$440,034.......$72,543

8 Hudson,.... .$9,666.....$488,077.......$71,682

9 Mercer,. ....$18,981 ...$353,155.......$74,218

10 Cape May, $9,594... $427,905..... .$67,836

The study’s methodology and interactive map can be found by clicking here:

