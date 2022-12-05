Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

These 70+ NJ Gas Stations Are Dropping Prices Friday

Cecilia Levine
BP gas station
BP gas station Photo Credit: Google Maps

Ever wonder how cheap gas in New Jersey would be if it was self-serve?

More than 70 New Jersey stations will be offering fuel at a discounted rate to show drivers just that on Friday, May 13.

The initiative promoting self-serving fueling was launched by Fuel Your Way NJ, a coalition that advocates for self-serve gas stations that still offer full service. The coalition appropriately titled the day " Fuel Your Way NJ Self-Serve Day of Awareness."

Self-service stations were proposed in a measure by lawmakers in March, however, it was halted by in the General Assembly by the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act.

Drivers are expected to save between 7 to 23 cents a gallon as a result of the initiative, according to Sal Risalvato, the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store and Automotive Association.

The following gas stations will be participating (prices vary depending on the station):

Bergen County

  • Exxon 142 Chestnut Ridge Road Montvale
  • North Arlington Gulf 101 Ridge Road North Arlington
  • Exxon 782 Route 17 Paramus
  • Valero 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus
  • Exxon 100 Rt 17 North Paramus
  • Sunoco 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey
  • Exxon 700 Washington Ave Washington Township

Camden County

  • Berlin Phillips 66, 201 White Horse Pike Berlin
  • Amoco 2 Marlton Pike West Cherry Hill
  • West Berlin Delta 250 NJ 73 West Berlin

Cape May County

  • Cape Harbor Auto Repair 795 Route 109 Apt 109 Cape May

Essex County

  • Livingston Sunoco 247 S. Livingston Avenue Livingston
  • 264 Bloomfield Ave Montclair
  • 625 McCarter Highway Newark
  • 335 McCarter Highway Newark
  • Exxon 550 Eagle Rock Ave Roseland
  • South Orange Exxon 68 W South Orange Ave South Orange

Gloucester County

  • Glassboro Delta 100 Delsea Drive Glassboro

Hudson County

  • Bayonne Tiger Mart 529 Kennedy Blvd Bayonne
  • Willow Sunoco 1301 Willow Ave Hoboken
  • Lukoil 200 12th St Jersey City
  • Shell 164 14th Street Jersey City
  • Gold Coast Petro Sunoco 588 Manila Ave Jersey City
  • Newport Exxon 245 12th Street Jersey City
  • 235 12th Street Jersey City
  • Sunoco 465 Grand Street Jersey City
  • Exxon 450 Rte 3 West Secaucus
  • 3842 Park Ave Weehawken
  • Newport Valero
  • Exxon, Holland Tunnel Service Center Inc.

Hunterdon County

  • Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon
  • Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton
  • Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon
  • Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon
  • Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon
  • Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes
Mercer County
  • Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Road, Pennington
  • 1 Pennington Road, Pennington
  • Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton

Middlesex County

  • Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia
  • East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick
  • Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison
  • Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison
  • Exxon, GSP North, Colonia
  • BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge
  • Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway
  • Exxon, GSP South, Iselin
  • Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield
  • South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River

Monmouth County

  • Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen
  • BP, 44 South Street, Freehold
  • Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet
  • Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan
  • BP Middletown, 863 Highway 35, Middletown
  • BP Monmouth Road, 373 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch

Morris County

  • Denville Sunoco, Route 46 161 W Main Street, Denville
  • Long Valley Phillips 66, 43 E Mill Road, Long Valley
  • Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack
  • Randolph BP, 260 S. Salem Street, Randolph
  • Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany

Ocean County

  • Exxon, 600 Brick Boulevard, Brick
  • Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick
  • Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood
  • Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette
  • Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River
  • Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River

Passaic County

  • Exxon, 478 Haldon Avenue, Haledon
  • Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne
  • Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne

Somerset County

  • Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Road, Basking Ridge
  • 1101 Easton Avenue, Somerset

Union County

  • Exxon, 162 Central Avenue Clark

