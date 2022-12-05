These 70+ NJ Gas Stations Are Dropping Prices Friday

Ever wonder how cheap gas in New Jersey would be if it was self-serve?
More than 70 New Jersey stations will be offering fuel at a discounted rate to show drivers just that on Friday, May 13.
The initiative promoting self-serving fueling was launched by Fuel Your Way NJ, a coalition that advocates for self-serve gas stations that still offer full service. The coalition appropriately titled the day " Fuel Your Way NJ Self-Serve Day of Awareness."
Self-service stations were proposed in a measure by lawmakers in March, however, it was halted by in the General Assembly by the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act.
Drivers are expected to save between 7 to 23 cents a gallon as a result of the initiative, according to Sal Risalvato, the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store and Automotive Association.
The following gas stations will be participating (prices vary depending on the station):
Bergen County
- Exxon 142 Chestnut Ridge Road Montvale
- North Arlington Gulf 101 Ridge Road North Arlington
- Exxon 782 Route 17 Paramus
- Valero 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus
- Exxon 100 Rt 17 North Paramus
- Sunoco 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey
- Exxon 700 Washington Ave Washington Township
Camden County
- Berlin Phillips 66, 201 White Horse Pike Berlin
- Amoco 2 Marlton Pike West Cherry Hill
- West Berlin Delta 250 NJ 73 West Berlin
Cape May County
- Cape Harbor Auto Repair 795 Route 109 Apt 109 Cape May
Essex County
- Livingston Sunoco 247 S. Livingston Avenue Livingston
- 264 Bloomfield Ave Montclair
- 625 McCarter Highway Newark
- 335 McCarter Highway Newark
- Exxon 550 Eagle Rock Ave Roseland
- South Orange Exxon 68 W South Orange Ave South Orange
Gloucester County
- Glassboro Delta 100 Delsea Drive Glassboro
Hudson County
- Bayonne Tiger Mart 529 Kennedy Blvd Bayonne
- Willow Sunoco 1301 Willow Ave Hoboken
- Lukoil 200 12th St Jersey City
- Shell 164 14th Street Jersey City
- Gold Coast Petro Sunoco 588 Manila Ave Jersey City
- Newport Exxon 245 12th Street Jersey City
- 235 12th Street Jersey City
- Sunoco 465 Grand Street Jersey City
- Exxon 450 Rte 3 West Secaucus
- 3842 Park Ave Weehawken
- Newport Valero
- Exxon, Holland Tunnel Service Center Inc.
Hunterdon County
- Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon
- Hampton BP, 238 Route 31 North, Hampton
- Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon
- Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon
- Lebanon BP, 1201 Route 31 South, Lebanon
- Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes
- Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Road, Pennington
- 1 Pennington Road, Pennington
- Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton
Middlesex County
- Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia
- East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18, East Brunswick
- Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison
- Exxon, 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison
- Exxon, GSP North, Colonia
- BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge
- Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway
- Exxon, GSP South, Iselin
- Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield
- South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River
Monmouth County
- Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen
- BP, 44 South Street, Freehold
- Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet
- Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan
- BP Middletown, 863 Highway 35, Middletown
- BP Monmouth Road, 373 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch
Morris County
- Denville Sunoco, Route 46 161 W Main Street, Denville
- Long Valley Phillips 66, 43 E Mill Road, Long Valley
- Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack
- Randolph BP, 260 S. Salem Street, Randolph
- Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany
Ocean County
- Exxon, 600 Brick Boulevard, Brick
- Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick
- Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood
- Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette
- Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River
- Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River
Passaic County
- Exxon, 478 Haldon Avenue, Haledon
- Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne
- Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne
Somerset County
- Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Road, Basking Ridge
- 1101 Easton Avenue, Somerset
Union County
- Exxon, 162 Central Avenue Clark
