These 39 New Jersey ShopRite Stores Will Offer COVID-19 Vaccines

Thirty-nine ShopRite stores across the Garden State are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and other qualified patients.

The stores are offering the vaccine to Phase 1A recipients who make an appointment.

Availability may be expanded as more vaccines are distributed, officials said.

“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jeffrey Mondelli, Wakefern Food Corp. Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty said in a statement.

Scroll down to view the full list of ShopRite stores by county.

Atlantic County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #612; 23 Bethel Rd., Somers Point

ShopRite Pharmacy #633; 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon

Bergen County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #169; 40 Nathaniel Pl., Englewood

ShopRite Pharmacy of Rochelle Park; 220 West Passaic St.

Burlington County:

ShopRite #525; 892 Union Mill Rd., Mount Laurel

ShopRite Pharmacy #540; 208 Rt. 70, Medford

Camden County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #507; 1200 Chews Landing Rd., Laurel Springs

ShopRite Pharmacy #531; Rt. 73 and Minck Ave., West Berlin

Cape May County:

ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande; 1700 Rt. 47 South

ShopRite Pharmacy #603; 4 West Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora

Cumberland County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #505; 2130 N 2nd St., Millville

ShopRite Pharmacy #526; 1000 North Pearl St., Bridgeton

Essex County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #216; 206 Springfield Ave., Newark

ShopRite Pharmacy Of Livingston; 483 South Livingston Ave.

Gloucester County:

ShopRite of Glassboro; 201 William Dalton Dr.

ShopRite Pharmacy #546; 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

Hunterdon County:

ShopRite #457; 272 Highway 202 and Rt. 31N, Flemington

ShopRite Pharmacy #497; 50 Walmart Plaza, Clinton

Mercer County:

ShopRite Of Hamilton #521; 130 Marketplace Blvd.

ShopRite Pharmacy #533; 2555 Pennington Rd., Pennington

Middlesex County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #106; 380 Summerhill Rd., Spotswood

Monmouth County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #193; 280 Rt. 9, Morganville

ShopRite Pharmacy #626; 3120 Rt. 35, Hazlet

Morris County:

ShopRite Pharmacy of Flanders; 90 Bartley Flanders Rd.

ShopRite Pharmacy Of Greater Morristown; 178 East Hanover Ave., Cedar Knolls

ShopRite Pharmacy #297; 60 Beaverbrook Rd., Lincoln Park

Ocean County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #649; 297 Route 72, Manahawkin

ShopRite Pharmacy #656; 860 Fischer Blvd., Toms River

Passaic County:

ShopRite Pharmacy of Little Falls; 171 Browertown Rd., Little Falls

ShopRite Pharmacy #257; 23 Marshall Hill Rd., West Milford

Somerset County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #447; 601 Rt. 206, Hillsborough

ShopRite Pharmacy of Bernardsville; 93 Morristown Rd./Rt. 202

Sussex County:

ShopRite Pharmacy of Byram; 90-80 Rt. 206, Stanhope

ShopRite Pharmacy of Newton; 125 Water St. Rt. 206

Union County:

ShopRite Pharmacy #163; 76 Central Ave., Clark

ShopRite Pharmacy Of Elizabeth; 865 West Grand St.

Warren County:

ShopRite of Greenwich; 1207 Rt. 22, Phillipsburg

ShopRite Pharmacy #434; 2 Clubhouse Dr., Washington

“We stand ready to serve and will continue to provide increased access to this life-saving vaccine as new expanded eligibility guidelines are released by the CDC,” said Mondelli.

Click here to view the NJ Department of Health’s updated list of COVID-19 vaccine locations.

