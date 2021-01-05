These 39 New Jersey ShopRite Stores Will Offer COVID-19 Vaccines

Thirty-nine ShopRite stores across the Garden State are offering COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers and other qualified patients.
The stores are offering the vaccine to Phase 1A recipients who make an appointment.
Availability may be expanded as more vaccines are distributed, officials said.
“We are excited to be part of the initial stages of this unprecedented public health campaign as we begin vaccinating healthcare workers who are on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jeffrey Mondelli, Wakefern Food Corp. Vice President of Pharmacy, Health & Beauty said in a statement.
Scroll down to view the full list of ShopRite stores by county.
Atlantic County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #612; 23 Bethel Rd., Somers Point
- ShopRite Pharmacy #633; 616 White Horse Pike, Absecon
Bergen County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #169; 40 Nathaniel Pl., Englewood
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Rochelle Park; 220 West Passaic St.
Burlington County:
- ShopRite #525; 892 Union Mill Rd., Mount Laurel
- ShopRite Pharmacy #540; 208 Rt. 70, Medford
Camden County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #507; 1200 Chews Landing Rd., Laurel Springs
- ShopRite Pharmacy #531; Rt. 73 and Minck Ave., West Berlin
Cape May County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande; 1700 Rt. 47 South
- ShopRite Pharmacy #603; 4 West Roosevelt Blvd., Marmora
Cumberland County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #505; 2130 N 2nd St., Millville
- ShopRite Pharmacy #526; 1000 North Pearl St., Bridgeton
Essex County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #216; 206 Springfield Ave., Newark
- ShopRite Pharmacy Of Livingston; 483 South Livingston Ave.
Gloucester County:
- ShopRite of Glassboro; 201 William Dalton Dr.
- ShopRite Pharmacy #546; 143 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill
Hunterdon County:
- ShopRite #457; 272 Highway 202 and Rt. 31N, Flemington
- ShopRite Pharmacy #497; 50 Walmart Plaza, Clinton
Mercer County:
- ShopRite Of Hamilton #521; 130 Marketplace Blvd.
- ShopRite Pharmacy #533; 2555 Pennington Rd., Pennington
Middlesex County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #106; 380 Summerhill Rd., Spotswood
Monmouth County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #193; 280 Rt. 9, Morganville
- ShopRite Pharmacy #626; 3120 Rt. 35, Hazlet
Morris County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Flanders; 90 Bartley Flanders Rd.
- ShopRite Pharmacy Of Greater Morristown; 178 East Hanover Ave., Cedar Knolls
- ShopRite Pharmacy #297; 60 Beaverbrook Rd., Lincoln Park
Ocean County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #649; 297 Route 72, Manahawkin
- ShopRite Pharmacy #656; 860 Fischer Blvd., Toms River
Passaic County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Little Falls; 171 Browertown Rd., Little Falls
- ShopRite Pharmacy #257; 23 Marshall Hill Rd., West Milford
Somerset County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #447; 601 Rt. 206, Hillsborough
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Bernardsville; 93 Morristown Rd./Rt. 202
Sussex County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Byram; 90-80 Rt. 206, Stanhope
- ShopRite Pharmacy of Newton; 125 Water St. Rt. 206
Union County:
- ShopRite Pharmacy #163; 76 Central Ave., Clark
- ShopRite Pharmacy Of Elizabeth; 865 West Grand St.
Warren County:
- ShopRite of Greenwich; 1207 Rt. 22, Phillipsburg
- ShopRite Pharmacy #434; 2 Clubhouse Dr., Washington
“We stand ready to serve and will continue to provide increased access to this life-saving vaccine as new expanded eligibility guidelines are released by the CDC,” said Mondelli.
Click here to view the NJ Department of Health’s updated list of COVID-19 vaccine locations.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.