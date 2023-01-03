Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: ‘Macho’ Man Who Shared Child Porn Through Phone On Gmail, Social Media Gets 8 Years: NJ Feds
News

There's A Car In There Just Off Route 208 (VIDEOS)

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Harristown Road off northbound Route 208 in Fair Lawn.
Harristown Road off northbound Route 208 in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Firefighters doused a fully involved car blaze off Route 208 late Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the impromptu Jan. 3 bonfire on Harristown Road around 4 p.m.

The spectacle thickened the northbound highway with rubberneckers. Motorists on the southbound side slowed, as well.

A witness guessed that the vehicle was a Volkswagen Jetta. What do YOU think?

Fair Lawn firefighters were joined by borough police and Glen Rock police and firefighters.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.