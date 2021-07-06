Contact Us
THE RISING: Springsteen Reopens Broadway

Jerry DeMarco
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Bruce Springsteen will reopen Broadway this summer, it was announced Monday.

The autobiographical “Springsteen on Broadway” -- which sold $113 million in tickets during its original run -- will be the first show to open on the Great White Way since the March 2020 COVID pandemic shutdown.

It will have a limited run at the St. James Theater (246 W. 44th Street) beginning Saturday, June 26, through Sept. 4, when more theaters are expected to have reopened.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, June 10, at noon through SeatGeek.

GO TO: Springsteen On Broadway (TICKETS)

Opening night proceeds will go to several local charities, including:

  • the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County;
  • Community FoodBank of New Jersey;
  • Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank);
  • NJ Pandemic Relief Fund;
  • Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids;
  • Food Bank for New York City;
  • Long Island Cares;
  • The Actor’s Fund.

Audience members will be required to provide proof of full COVID vaccination in order to enter the theater.

“I loved doing 'Springsteen on Broadway' and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” the Boss said.

