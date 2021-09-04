THE MANE EVENT: Horse Rescued After Falling Through Passaic County Bridge

BRIDLE PARTY: Five horses were being ridden across a wooden bridge at Garret Mountain Reservation in Passaic County when the last one fell halfway through its soggy planks. What to do?

The rider was OK, but all 2,500 pounds of Hank the horse was wedged in there good, Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark said.

He couldn't giddy up, you could say.

Members of the West Paterson Volunteer Fire Department summoned Camp Towing of Wayne, which came to the rescue with a "rotator" wrecker -- essentially a huge crane.

A veterinarian from his stable sedated Hank before his rescuers gently strapped him up and lifted him out.

Main event at Garret Mountain Reservation in Woodland Park on Friday. Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark

Hank was unsteady on his hooves at first -- he even took a tumble. But the shaken stallion was otherwise none the worse for wear, the mayor said.

Kazmark said he spoke to the stable manager later Friday night and found that Hank was "eating and doing well."

Night"mare" avoided at Garret Mountain. Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark

