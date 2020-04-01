THAT'S A WRAP: Succasunna Movie Theater Closing

That's a wrap for the Cinépolis Cinemas in Succasunna.

The Roxbury Mall's movie theater will be closing Sunday less than three years after taking over at the Route 10 location.

"We would like to thank everyone who has visited this theater over the years, and we hope that you continue your support of cinema-going after we are gone," the theater said on its website.

Any unused tickets must be refunded by Jan. 5.

The theater urged the public to head to its newly-renovated theater in Hackettstown, which will remain open.

