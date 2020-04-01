Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

THAT'S A WRAP: Succasunna Movie Theater Closing

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The movie theater at the Roxbury Mall will close on Sunday.
The movie theater at the Roxbury Mall will close on Sunday. Photo Credit: Google Maps

That's a wrap for the Cinépolis Cinemas in Succasunna.

The Roxbury Mall's movie theater will be closing Sunday less than three years after taking over at the Route 10 location.

"We would like to thank everyone who has visited this theater over the years, and we hope that you continue your support of cinema-going after we are gone," the theater said on its website.

Any unused tickets must be refunded by Jan. 5.

The theater urged the public to head to its newly-renovated theater in Hackettstown, which will remain open.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.